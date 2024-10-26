Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

