A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.8% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.6 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.67. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.