Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for OBDC Q1 Earnings

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,150,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $16,207,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $15,010,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 17.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,069,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after acquiring an additional 600,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $5,932,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.68%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

