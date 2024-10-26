Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,580,727.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 195.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.57. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

