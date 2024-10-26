Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $606.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,144,000 after buying an additional 119,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $562.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

