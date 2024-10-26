Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,742,000 after acquiring an additional 386,870 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $167.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.75.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.