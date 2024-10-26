Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

