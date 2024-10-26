Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 57 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $329.17 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $340.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.