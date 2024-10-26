Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $234.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $206.00 to $234.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

TXRH stock opened at $187.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.32. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,230,000 after purchasing an additional 165,738 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,375,000 after purchasing an additional 430,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,108,000 after buying an additional 116,721 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

