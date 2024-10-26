Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.62. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $161.64.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.37%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.