Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $374,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $253.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.