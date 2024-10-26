DA Davidson Boosts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $130.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

WTFC opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,604.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

