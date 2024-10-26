Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,027 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NRG stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

