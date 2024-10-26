Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Aflac by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

