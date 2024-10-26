AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 20555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $3.37 per share. This represents a $13.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMERISAFE from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,028.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Further Reading

