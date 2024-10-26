Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $56,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 594.5% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in CMS Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

CMS opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $72.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

