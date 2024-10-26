Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $136.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

PPG opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after buying an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 368,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,710 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,751,000 after purchasing an additional 152,719 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,142,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,391 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

