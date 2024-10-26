Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Lifted to Strong Sell at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of RCDTF opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 17.41%.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

