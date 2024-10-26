Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $11.50

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $7.50 to $11.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of RDFN opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. Redfin has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,410. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Redfin by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Redfin by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

