Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) PT Raised to $100.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Reddit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.61.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. Reddit has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $81.72.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $387,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,329,668.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total value of $2,542,384.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,542,457 shares in the company, valued at $117,643,195.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,327 shares of company stock worth $23,503,224 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the third quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the third quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

