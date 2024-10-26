Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $185.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

CVNA opened at $202.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 3.44. Carvana has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $203.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.81, for a total transaction of $9,660,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,814 shares in the company, valued at $221,014,001.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.81, for a total transaction of $9,660,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,814 shares in the company, valued at $221,014,001.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,199.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,955,891 shares of company stock valued at $489,299,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

