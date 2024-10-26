NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

