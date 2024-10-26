KeyCorp Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $143.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.19.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $135.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.63. Entergy has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.07%.

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Entergy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,275,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

