Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Hold”

B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $526.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 78.40%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.