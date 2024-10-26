Aris Mining FY2024 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aris Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

ARMN opened at $4.62 on Friday. Aris Mining has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $786.83 million and a PE ratio of 57.75.

Aris Mining ( NYSE:ARMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the second quarter worth about $220,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 44.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 435,277 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

