FY2024 Earnings Forecast for ZION Issued By Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.6 %

ZION opened at $51.34 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 376,549 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 153,387 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.