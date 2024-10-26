Seaport Res Ptn Has Weak Forecast for Fiserv FY2024 Earnings

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.78. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

FI stock opened at $199.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.04 and a 200 day moving average of $162.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $204.50.

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

