Zacks Research Expects Increased Earnings for Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Alliant Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LNT. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.28.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.