FY2024 Earnings Estimate for CNI Issued By Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Veritas raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

