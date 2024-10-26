FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bank Lifted by DA Davidson

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Cadence Bank’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CADE opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

