DA Davidson Has Negative Forecast for DCOM FY2024 Earnings

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $171.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $31.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 31.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

