Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.23 and traded as high as $17.03. Rand Capital shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 729 shares changing hands.
Rand Capital Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 20.17 and a quick ratio of 20.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 137.44% and a return on equity of 6.13%.
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
