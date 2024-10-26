Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,528.57 ($32.83) and traded as high as GBX 2,640 ($34.28). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,633 ($34.19), with a volume of 347,731 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
In other news, insider Helen Miles sold 18,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,714 ($35.24), for a total transaction of £501,330.08 ($650,908.96). Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
