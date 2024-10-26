Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,530.50 ($71.81) and traded as high as GBX 5,956 ($77.33). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,858 ($76.06), with a volume of 485,721 shares.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($79.85) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($90.89) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.39) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,537.86 ($71.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,210.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,530.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,530.50.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 1,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,880 ($76.34), for a total value of £58,800 ($76,343.81). Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

