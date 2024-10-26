Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.32 and traded as high as C$22.65. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$22.13, with a volume of 67,201 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The company has a market cap of C$361.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Kellie Leitch sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total value of C$40,455.23. In other news, Director Kellie Leitch sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total transaction of C$40,455.23. Also, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total transaction of C$326,975.04. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

