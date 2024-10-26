XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

XOMA Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $25.62 on Friday. XOMA has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

