XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
XOMA Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $25.62 on Friday. XOMA has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.
About XOMA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- What is a Dividend King?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.