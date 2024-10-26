National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.10 and traded as high as $13.42. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 25,538 shares trading hands.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
