Short Interest in Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Grows By 1,333.3%

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 1,333.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Xylo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XYLO opened at $3.50 on Friday. Xylo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52.
About Xylo Technologies
