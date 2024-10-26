Short Interest in Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Grows By 1,333.3%

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 1,333.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Xylo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XYLO opened at $3.50 on Friday. Xylo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52.

About Xylo Technologies

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

