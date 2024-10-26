Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Expands By 1,237.2%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,700 shares, an increase of 1,237.2% from the September 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ZK International Group Stock Performance

ZK International Group stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. ZK International Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

