Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Expands By 1,237.2%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,700 shares, an increase of 1,237.2% from the September 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ZK International Group Stock Performance
ZK International Group stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. ZK International Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About ZK International Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZK International Group
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.