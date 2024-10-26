iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.20 and traded as high as $70.10. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 31,417 shares.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Utilities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,363,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

