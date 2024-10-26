Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO) Short Interest Up 81.1% in October

Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZEO stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.17. Zeo Energy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zeo Energy stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zeo Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:ZEO Free Report ) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,155 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.17% of Zeo Energy worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.

