Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) Short Interest Update

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the September 30th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Up 10.5 %
YYAI stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64. Connexa Sports Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.
Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative net margin of 565.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,557.21%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.
Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.
