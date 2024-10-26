Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Greenbrier Companies traded as high as $60.23 and last traded at $59.30, with a volume of 36633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $3,608,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $256,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $3,840,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $78,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.
