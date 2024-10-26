National Bankshares Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$22.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$28.80. The stock has a market cap of C$15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.14.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

