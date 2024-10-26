StockNews.com Downgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Hold

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OMF. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. OneMain has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,873,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 32.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

