StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.93 on Friday. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

