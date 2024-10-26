StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.93 on Friday. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.91.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Health Trends
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.