National Bankshares Cuts Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$3.60

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.60 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.32.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.08. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.17.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$80,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,050 shares of company stock worth $29,074 and have sold 232,721 shares worth $637,453. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

