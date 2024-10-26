Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

FSZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.14.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

TSE:FSZ opened at C$9.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$818.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.70. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.35 and a 1-year high of C$9.35.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiera Capital

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$73,049.00. In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$82,164.16. Insiders have sold a total of 207,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

