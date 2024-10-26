StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of RVSB stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.77.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
