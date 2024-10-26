StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.28% of Riverview Bancorp worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.