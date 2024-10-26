Critical Survey: Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF) versus Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF – Get Free Report) and Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Quickstep and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quickstep N/A N/A N/A Boeing -4.68% N/A -3.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quickstep and Boeing”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quickstep N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boeing $73.56 billion 1.29 -$2.22 billion ($3.55) -43.65

Analyst Ratings

Quickstep has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quickstep and Boeing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quickstep 0 0 0 0 N/A Boeing 2 8 14 1 2.56

Boeing has a consensus target price of $191.79, suggesting a potential upside of 23.76%. Given Boeing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than Quickstep.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boeing beats Quickstep on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quickstep

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the defense and commercial aerospace, and other industry sector customers in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It also offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services across a range of composite, bonded, and conventional metal aircraft structures to defense, government, and commercial aircraft operators; and advanced composite based engineering and manufacturing services. Quickstep Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

